Australian-born country singer Morgan Evans has released a new single, “Love Is Real.” The straightforward love song details the simple things that don’t cost much, but mean everything when you’re falling in love.

Soaring guitars, a driving beat and sing-able melodies make this tune a legit feel-good jam. Evans co-wrote "Love Is Real" with hit songwriters Jordan Reynolds ("Tequila," "10,000 Hours") and Parker Welling ("Yours," "What's Your Country Song"); award-winning producer and guitarist Dann Huff produced the song.

An accompanying lyric video mirrors the story of "Love Is Real": It takes viewers on a scenic drive down a two-lane rural road.

Evans is slated to join Brett Eldredge on his Good Day 2021 Tour. Known for playing solo while using a pedal loop, the artist will play with a full live band during the trek, for the first time since he moved to America.

Morgan Evans' "Love Is Real" Lyrics:

Bare feet on the bench seat, highway and the sky / Bandana in your blue jeans, you DJ, I drive / Flipping through the radio in my hat you always steal / Yeah, love is real ...

Quick stop at a Texaco, last exit for miles / Tank top and a Topo Chico, high on your smile / Feeling like a polaroid, the way time's standing still / Yeah, love is real ...

And I could ...

Chorus:

Drive, your hand in mine / Oh, baby, we'll go 'til we run outta road / And the rust runs out these wheels / The way I feel, know I always will / I am yours, you are mine / Love is real ...

Soon as "It's Your Love" came on, I felt every word / Hearing your pretty voice sing along changed the way I heard / The way I feel, the way I see / Honestly made me believe ...

I could ...

Repeat Chorus

Yeah, love is real, baby ...

Yeah, they can call us crazy / But that ain't gon' stop me from calling you baby ...

Repeat Chorus

So, come on, let's ...

Repeat Chorus

I am yours, you are mine / Love is real / Yeah / I am yours, you are mine / Love is real ...

