Morgan Wallen took the Dangerous Tour to Nashville Thursday night (March 17) for the second show of a three-night stint at Bridgestone Arena, and he treated the crowd to a couple songs with his buddy, country superstar Eric Church.

The surprise came while Wallen was singing the Church-penned tune “Quittin’ Time,” which appears Wallen’s 2021 project, Dangerous: The Double Album. He was halfway through the song when Church appeared onstage, much to the surprise of the audience, to finish the song with him.

“If you’re a fan of me you know how big of a fan I am of this man right here, so I appreciate y’all coming out here,” Wallen told the audience after the song.

Church revealed that he flew home early from Spring Break to join Wallen at the show, and the extra effort made him generous.

"I came a long way, we gotta do one more," Church noted.

The two then dove into Church’s 2010 hit “Smoke a Little Smoke,” from his Carolina album. After the show, the star shared a photo from their performance, writing, “Always a good time sharing the stage with @morganwallen.”

The show at Bridgestone arena is not the first time Church and Wallen have collaborated onstage. Wallen made an appearance at a show on Church’s Gather Again Tour in Philadelphia in October. He is also set to open for "The Chief" alongside Ernest at the singer’s “One Hell of a Night” concert in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 11.

Night 1 of Wallen’s Bridgestone Arena run was also full of special guests: The singer was joined by Ronnie Dunn, Ernest, Hardy, Jimmie Allen and Larry Fleet.

Wallen will finish out the Dangerous Tour with one more show in Nashville on Friday, March 18.