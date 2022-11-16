Morgan Wallen on What He Learned About Himself in 2022

With Thanksgiving just days away, Morgan Wallen was asked what he's most thankful for. You might be able to predict his answer, but you'd be surprised to learn what he learned about himself in 2022.

Wallen's year has meant a trio of Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 songs and continued commercial success with Dangerous: The Double Album. The 2021 release has been at or near the top of the album charts since its release. The "You Proof" singer was also nominated for multiple CMA Awards, including Entertainer of the Year for the very first time (Luke Combs won).

When asked by Extra's Alecia Davis to reflect on what he's learned, Wallen talked about his tour. More specifically, he talked about the way he toured.

"I think we played like 75 shows — something like that — this year," he shared ahead of the 2022 CMA Awards. "I did them all mostly in a sober state of mind. I was really, really focused."

"I kind of treated it like an athlete would a season," he adds. "I think that was really key to me. I think I really thrived in that. I think that's really stood out to me."

Wallen wasn't given the chance to explain what "sober state of mind" means, but his response is an indication that he might not have valued sobriety on previous tours. Alcohol and a partying lifestyle have been part of his troubles in the past, with the 29-year-old acknowledging he had work to do after getting caught using a racist word on camera in early 2021.

As for what he's most grateful for, Wallen says it's his son. Indigo Wilder turned two years old in July 2022 and has occasionally shown up on the singer's social media feeds. Teaching his boy gratitude is a priority, because he's going to grow up with more than Wallen did.

"I didn’t really have a whole lot growing up, so I got to learn the importance of values, and I just hope I can really instill in him the same, you know, that my parents did," the star tells Davis.

Wallen's currently radio single is "Thought You Should Know," a song from a yet-to-be-released album.