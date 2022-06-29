The school year's out, so War Memorial Stadium is a little quiet these days. But, soon enough the Cowboy's stomping ground will transform into the coolest movie theater in Laramie.

On July 16, the stadium will host a massive family movie night. It'll be a great time to reconnect with the kids after the businesses of the 4th of July and Jubilee Days! Interested? Let's check out the details!

Cowboy Summer Movie Series at War Memorial Stadium

The July 16 movie night is part of Wyoming Athletics and UniWyo Credit Union's Cowboy Summer Movie Series. It's a 100% free movie night for guests, with complimentary (and refillable!) popcorn and water for you to munch on during the flick. UniWyo also brings some prizes for some lucky moviegoers.

What's Showing at the "Theater"?

The July film is none other than Spider-Man: No Way Home. The blockbuster sees Spidey swing through New York with a few other heroes while combatting villains from other Spider-Man universes. The film is rated PG-13, so keep that in mind when bringing along younger children. Check out the film synopsis here.

A Few Extra Things to Know

When planning your movie experience, keep in mind that outside food and drink are not allowed. Additionally, you can't bring lawn chairs or other seating with you. However, if you want to cozy up your stadium seat, pillows and blankets are more than welcome.

July 16 Movie Night Details

When: Gates open at 7:30 p.m. with the film set to start at 8 p.m. (weather permitting.)

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. with the film set to start at 8 p.m. (weather permitting.) Where: War Memorial Stadium - Entry 3

War Memorial Stadium - Entry 3 Cost: FREE (parking is also free.)

FREE (parking is also free.) More Information: Click here.