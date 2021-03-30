Nate Kenyon and the Lacs show off their more sensitive sides in the video for their new collaboration "It's About Who," which premieres exclusively via Taste of Country on Tuesday (March 30).

The country singer and guitarist teamed with the country-rap duo consisting of Clay "Uncle Snap" Sharpe and Brian "Rooster" King after touring with them on the Rise and Shine Tour in late 2019, just prior to the pandemic.

The new video for "It's About Who" centers around fun footage from that tour, both on stage and behind the scenes, that will have fans longing for the return of live music and good times with their own set of friends.

"'It's About Who' was a fun song I wrote a few years back. I wanted to go after a song that captured the audience in a relatable way everyone could connect with," Kenyon tells Taste of Country.

"Every word of this song is true...it’s really about the people you surround yourself with in life," he adds. "That is what makes the memories what they are. These memories are often shared over drinks, parties, games, docks, or campfires throughout our lives with our favorite people. For me, this video captures the memories of life on tour with the guys. I asked The Lacs to collaborate on this song and here's the final result! Hope y'all like it."

Kenyon first came to widespread attention when he competed on Season 5 of America's Got Talent. He then signed to Georgia-based country label Dirt Rock Empire and immediately teamed up with labelmates the Lacs to write and record "Dirt Road Dollars," which went on to earn more than 41 million views on YouTube and another 23 million impressions on Spotify.

"It's About Who" appears on Kenyon's full-length debut album, Songs About You.

Here Are the Top 50 Country Songs of the 2010s: