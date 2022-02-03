Netflix Will Have a New Movie Every Week in 2022

As has been their policy for the last couple years, Netflix will once again release at least one new original movie every single week in 2022. And since they just revealed their full film preview, and it’s not just a list of 52 titles, you can expect a lot more than just one new movie each week this calendar year.

The highlights include The Gray Man, the new movie directed by Avengers: Endgame’s Joe and Anthony Russo, with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in a story about a CIA mercenary on the run, and The Adam Project, which reunites Free Guy’s Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds for a movie about a time traveler who teams with his younger self on an adventure. Adam Sandler gets to channel his love of basketball in Hustle, about a scout (Sandler) who finds a generational talent and tries to get him into the NBA, while Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill will team for You People, a comedy from Kenya Barris. Enola Holmes gets a sequel, Jamie Foxx hunts vampires in Day Shift, and Judd Apatow has a comedy about making a movie during the pandemic titled The Bubble.

You can get glimpses of these and many other Netflix 2022 movies in the company’s official film preview video below, which also includes the very first glimpse of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2.

Here’s everything Netflix has coming in 2022 (with release dates included when they have been announced):

13: The Musical

A Jazzman’s Blues

The Adam Project

Against the Ice (March 2)

Along For the Ride (April 22)

Apollo 10 1/2

Beauty

Blonde

Boo!

The Bubble

Choose or Die (April 15)

Day Shift

End of the Road

Enola Holmes 2

Falling For Christmas

The Good Nurse

The Gray Man

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hustle

The Inheritance

Interceptor

Ivy & Bean

Knives Out 2

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Love in the Villa

Luckiest Girl Alive

Matilda (December 2022)

Me Time

Metal Lords

Monkey Man

The Mother

The Mothership

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

My Father’s Dragon

The Noel Diary

Operation Mincemeat

The Pale Blue Eye

A Perfect Pairing

Persuasion

Purple Hearts

Rescued By Ruby (March 17)

Rustin

The School For Good and Evil

The Sea Beast

Senior Year (May 13)

Shirley

Slumberland

Spaceman

Spidehead

The Swimmers

Tall Girl 2 (February 11)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (February 18)

They Cloned Tyrone

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (February 25)

We Have a Ghost

The Weekend Away

Wendell & Wild

White Noise

Windfall (March 18)

The Wonder

You People

There’s also another 20 or so movies that are coming this year internationally, including Louis Leterrier’s The Takedown starring Omar Sy, and a new Jean-Pierre Jeunet film titled Bigbug. Now you know why Netflix just raised their prices again; they’re making a lot of stuff.

