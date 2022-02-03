Netflix Will Have a New Movie Every Week in 2022
As has been their policy for the last couple years, Netflix will once again release at least one new original movie every single week in 2022. And since they just revealed their full film preview, and it’s not just a list of 52 titles, you can expect a lot more than just one new movie each week this calendar year.
The highlights include The Gray Man, the new movie directed by Avengers: Endgame’s Joe and Anthony Russo, with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in a story about a CIA mercenary on the run, and The Adam Project, which reunites Free Guy’s Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds for a movie about a time traveler who teams with his younger self on an adventure. Adam Sandler gets to channel his love of basketball in Hustle, about a scout (Sandler) who finds a generational talent and tries to get him into the NBA, while Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill will team for You People, a comedy from Kenya Barris. Enola Holmes gets a sequel, Jamie Foxx hunts vampires in Day Shift, and Judd Apatow has a comedy about making a movie during the pandemic titled The Bubble.
You can get glimpses of these and many other Netflix 2022 movies in the company’s official film preview video below, which also includes the very first glimpse of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2.
Here’s everything Netflix has coming in 2022 (with release dates included when they have been announced):
13: The Musical
A Jazzman’s Blues
The Adam Project
Against the Ice (March 2)
Along For the Ride (April 22)
Apollo 10 1/2
Beauty
Blonde
Boo!
The Bubble
Choose or Die (April 15)
Day Shift
End of the Road
Enola Holmes 2
Falling For Christmas
The Good Nurse
The Gray Man
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hustle
The Inheritance
Interceptor
Ivy & Bean
Knives Out 2
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Love in the Villa
Luckiest Girl Alive
Matilda (December 2022)
Me Time
Metal Lords
Monkey Man
The Mother
The Mothership
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
My Father’s Dragon
The Noel Diary
Operation Mincemeat
The Pale Blue Eye
A Perfect Pairing
Persuasion
Purple Hearts
Rescued By Ruby (March 17)
Rustin
The School For Good and Evil
The Sea Beast
Senior Year (May 13)
Shirley
Slumberland
Spaceman
Spidehead
The Swimmers
Tall Girl 2 (February 11)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (February 18)
They Cloned Tyrone
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (February 25)
We Have a Ghost
The Weekend Away
Wendell & Wild
White Noise
Windfall (March 18)
The Wonder
You People
There’s also another 20 or so movies that are coming this year internationally, including Louis Leterrier’s The Takedown starring Omar Sy, and a new Jean-Pierre Jeunet film titled Bigbug. Now you know why Netflix just raised their prices again; they’re making a lot of stuff.