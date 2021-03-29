New Amazon Feature Showing How Much You’ve Spent Goes Viral

It really is something we don't even think about. Or maybe we just don't want to think about it. But now there is a way to find out how much money you have spent on everyone's favorite retail site, Amazon.

For some of us, this could be frightening, but it could also show users things such as spending habits, purchases per month and/or year, etc. Perhaps it could be a useful tool for some to cut back on some of their spending habits on Amazon. But here's what has happened since the discovery of how this works.

The new feature has gone viral ever since a TikTok user showed the video of the entire process. Since that time, about 2.6 million people have viewed how to do this.

We've also provided a YouTube video, which goes through the process a little smoother and is also more safe to view at work.

In case you missed any of that, here are the steps in order:

Access your Amazon account by logging in (it is also recommended to use a computer to do this)

Click at the top where it says, "Hello ____"

Then under the category, ' Ordering and Shopping Preferences ', click on 'Download Order Reports'

', click on 'Download Order Reports' You can then select what date to go back to of when your earliest Amazon purchase was, and then select the other date as today's date.

Click Download

Then view your results or panic (whichever reaction comes first)

Just watching the video can be pretty terrifying whenever that big list of orders shows up and then you scroll down to see just how much you have truly spent over the years. This makes so much sense as to how Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth of about $182 billion.

Enjoy viewing your Amazon expenses!