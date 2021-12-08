Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Will Host the Rest of ‘Jeopardy!’ Season 38

Those waiting for a final permanent replacement for Alex Trebek as the host of Jeopardy! will have to wait longer. Sony Pictures Television have announced that the current interim hosts, Mayim Bialik and former Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings, will continue to alternate as hosts through the rest of the current season, which runs through the end of July.

Of course, Sony already picked one permanent replacement for Trebek, but that turned out not to be so, uh, permanent. Former Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards was initially given the job as Jeopardy!’s syndicated host back in August. Within days of the announcement, though, Richards was under fire after old, offensive podcasts he’d hosted while producing The Price Is Right garnered widespread media attention. He ultimately quit the gig nine days after he began his tenure. He shot just a single week of Jeopardy! episodes before he resigned.

Bialik was initially announced as the host of primetime Jeopardy! specials that would air alongside Richards’ episodes. When he quit, Bialik filled in while Sony restarted the search for a new permanent host. But since Bialik had other commitments (she also stars on the Fox sitcom Call Me Kat), Jennings agreed to fill in when she couldn’t fill in.

The official Jeopardy! Twitter account shared the news online.

Delaying the decision gives Sony time to see whether Bialik’s sitcom will continue, thus preventing her from becoming the full-time host, or to search for more potential candidates. No matter the eventual outcome, this has to be one of the longest job searches in television history.

The Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week These are the top ten most-watched movies on Netflix in the U.S. for the week of December 5, 2021.