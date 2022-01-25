New K9 Officer Joins Cheyenne Police Department

A two-year-old Belgian Malinois is the newest member of the Cheyenne Police Department, according to a post on the CPD Facebook page.

K9 Dutch is partnered with Officer Sam Johnson, who has worked with the K9 unit for four years.

According to the post:

''K9 teams complete an extensive eight-week training upon their assignment. Once the teams are in service, they train individually each day to maintain their skills and then twice monthly as a full unit. K9 Dutch will dig into training on February 7 – his primary job will be to sniff search for narcotics, evidence, suspects, and missing persons. After graduation, Dutch will be ready to go out on patrol with Officer Johnson.

Dutch is a very social, goofy boy who loves his chew toys and treats. He knows when it is time to focus and get to work and is already proving to be an excellent CPD team member.''

Dutch is the fifth member of the CPD K9 unit.

