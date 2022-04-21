Everything New on HBO Max in May

May marks the return of the award-winning series Hacks on HBO Max, with Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder continuing their respective roles as a legendary standup comic and her young and conflicted protege. The show returns on May 12.

In addition there’s a new documentary on George Carlin from director Judd Apatow, a fictional series of The Staircase, based on the same true story that inspired the popular documentary series, and a new show based on The Time Traveler’s Wife. There’s also the premiere of the film of Dear Evan Hansen, and the return of the underrated The Matrix Resurrections.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to HBO Max in May:

Exact Dates To Be Announced:

George Carlin’s American Dream, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

May 1:

Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood, 2019

47 Ronin, 2013

Assassins, 2020 (HBO)

At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)

An Autumn Afternoon, 1962

The Big Sleep, 1946

Back To School, 1986

Bottle Rocket, 1996

Calladita, 2020 (HBO)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)

Child 44, 2015 (HBO)

Chungking Express, 1994

The Color Purple, 1985

Conan The Barbarian, 2011 (HBO)

Devil in A Blue Dress, 1995

Dodes 'Ka-Den, 1970

Domino, 2019 (HBO)

Downhill, 1927

Dragnet Girl, 1933

Early Spring, 1956

Early Summer, 1951

The End of Summer, 1961

Equinox Flower, 1958

Eraser, 1996

Fallen Angels, 1995

Floating Weeds, 1959

FRIDA, 2002 (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)

Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)

Good Morning, 1959

Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)

Hart’s War, 2002 (HBO)

High and Low, 1963

Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)

Julie, 1956

Killers, 2010 (HBO)

Language Lessons, 2021

Love and Baseball, 2021

The Machine That Kills Bad People, 1952

Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)

The Missing, 2003 (HBO)

The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)

North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)

Not Easily Broken, 2009

The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012

Poseidon, 2006

Red Beard, 1965

Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966

Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)

Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)

The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)

The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)

Sense and Sensibility, 1995

Sliding Doors, 1998

St. Elmo's Fire, 1985

The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, 2009 (Extended Version)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Tokyo Twilight, 1957

Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)

Transporter 3, 2008 (HBO)

Unbroken, 2014

Underworld, 2003

Underworld: Awakening, 2012

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009

Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995

W.E., 2011 (HBO)

What To Expect When You're Expecting, 2012 (HBO)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)

You, Me and Dupree, 2006

Young Adult, 2011 (HBO)

Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005

May 3:

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Know, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

May 5:

Las Bravas F.C., Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Queen Stars Brazil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Staircase, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

May 6:

Dear Evan Hansen, 2021 (HBO)

Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred (HBO)

La Afinadora De Árboles, 2019 (HBO)

May 7:

We Baby Bears, Season 1 Part C

May 9:

Get Hard, 2015

May 10:

Catwoman: Hunted, 2022

The Matrix: Resurrections, 2021 (HBO)

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A

Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B

May 12:

Hacks, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Who’s By Your Side, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

May 13:

Hank Zipzer, 2014

Old, 2021 (HBO)

Smalls, Season 4

May 15:

The Time Traveler’s Wife, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

May 17:

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B

The Mule, 2018 (HBO)

May 20:

Identidad Tomada, 2020 (HBO)

May 22:

Fast Foodies, Season 2

May 23:

Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B

May 26:

Navalny

That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

May 27:

Blippi Special

Blippi Visits

Blippi Wonders

Blippi: Learn With Blippi

Ghost, Season 1

Ghost, Season 2

Stath Lets Flats

May 29:

The Misery Index Season 3 Part B, 2021

May 31:

Miami Vice, 2006 (Extended Version)