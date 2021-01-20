Chief among the additions to Hulu next month is Nomadland, which will be added to the service in the midst of an Oscar season in which it figures to be a prominent contender. The film, directed by Chloe Zhao, follows Frances McDormand as a seasonal laborer who wanders the American West looking for work and companionship. Among the other additions is Antebellum the recent horror thriller staring Janelle Monáe as two women in two different time periods; one a slave during the Civil War, the other a modern businesswoman.

There’s also a new season of Snowfall and the Hulu Original, The United States vs. Billie Holiday. New library titles include the first Star Trek cast’s movies from The Motion Picture to The Undiscovered Country (minus The Voyage Home for some reason), American Psycho, and Mars Attacks! Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Hulu in February:

Available February 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019) (Lifetime)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14 (History)

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1 (History)

Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1 (History)

Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Mommy is a Murderer (2020) (Lifetime)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12 (History)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1 (History)

Tempted by Danger (2020) (Lifetime)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2 (History)

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

Lionsgate

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

The Bellboy (1960)

Bug (1975)

Cinderfella (1960)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

District 9 (2009)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Everything Must Go (2011)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Happy Tears (2010)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Hitman's Run (1999)

Jane Austen’s Mafia! (1998)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)

The Juror (1996)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976) (1976)

Damien - Omen II (1978)

Only God Forgives (2013)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Possessor (2020)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Paramount

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Tenant (1976)

Teresa's Tattoo (1994)

Turbulence (1997)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Witness (1985)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You Laugh But It's True (2011)

You've Got Mail (1998)

Available February 2

The School That Tried to End Racism: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

Available February 4

12 Hour Shift (2020)

Available February 5

The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Antebellum (2020)

Available February 7

Harrow: Season 3 Premiere (ABC Studios)

Available February 11

Then Came You (2019)

Available February 12

Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

2067 (2020)

You're Next (2013)

Available February 13

Hip Hop Uncovered: Documentary Series Premiere (FX)

Available February 15

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 15 (Scripps)

Dragnificent!: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 139 & 140 (Scripps)

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165 (Scripps)

Property Brothers: Complete Season 14 (Scripps)

Southern Gothic: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1 (Scripps)

Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)

The Shape of Water (2017)

Available February 16

Bad Habits, Holy Orders: Complete Season 1 (Keshet)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Complete Season 19 (E!)

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)

Available February 17

Logan Lucky (2017)

Paramount/Sega

Available February 18

Good Trouble: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Available February 19

Nomadland (2021)

Available February 23

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Dredd (2012)

Available February 25

Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

Available February 26

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021) (Hulu Original)

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)