The New ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Reveals First Official Cast Photo

Meet the new Powerpuff Girls, definitely not the same as the old Powerpuff Girls.

For one thing, this reboot of the franchise is in live-action instead of the animated style that defined the original version of the show on Cartoon Network in the late ’90s and early 2000s. For another, these Powerpuff Girls, the stars up an upcoming series on The CW, are much older; the show takes place many years after their adventures as kid heroes and sees what became of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup.

Here is the first official look at the grownup Powerpuffs, with Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault as Buttercup:

James Acomb / The CW

The CW also released descriptions of each of the updated character. Blossom’s “repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and she aims to become a leader again — this time on her own terms.” Bubbles “still sparkles as an adult, but her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit.” And “more sensitive than her tough exterior suggests, Buttercup has spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity and live an anonymous life.” Probably dressing in all green, standing next to her sisters in blue and red would not help with that.

The CW’s Powerpuff Girls is in production now, and expected to premiere on the network in the future.

Gallery — The Best Movie Titles in History: