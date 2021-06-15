Poll: What’s Your Favorite New Song on the Radio in June 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

The warm weather has arrived, and I couldn't be happier for summer to creep in. Country radio sounds best in the summertime when you're in the car with the windows down and volume cranked to the max!

Some of my favorite songs on country radio in July 2021 are:

Chase Rice and Florida Georgia Line, "Drinking Beer. Talking God. Amen." This is a bonfire jam, no doubt. This isn't the first time Chase Rice has teamed up with Florida Georgia Line, though — he co-wrote "Cruise" with the boys back in 2012. You can expect this song to jump up the charts quickly in the coming months.

Elle King and Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" is going to be the song of the summer this year. Mark my words. It sounds so fun and it has twice the star power with Elle and Miranda both on it.

Zac Brown Band, "Same Boat" has the same vibe as their songs "Chicken Fried" and "Toes," but the lyrics are more about how we all need to get along as a whole and make the world a better place. I like the sound of this song and I do believe it will be here for a long time.

There are more songs that have been released to country radio in June 2021, and they include:

Brad Paisley, “City of Music”
Drew Parker, “While You’re Gone”
Gabby Barrett, “Footprints on the Moon”
Ingrid Andress, “Lady Like”
Niko Moon, “No Sad Songs”
Tenille Arts, “Back Then, Right Now”

Top Country Songs of 2021, Ranked

You'll find much more than just the Top 10 Country Songs of 2021 on this list.

Our team has sourced fans to create 10 superlatives for this mid-year version of the year-end songs list. Best Country Tearjerker? Best Country Baby-Maker? Best Country Breakup Song of 2021? Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Chris Bandi and more help make up this portion of the Top Country Songs list while hitmakers like Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town lead the 10 best songs portion.

Did your favorite song of 2021 make this list? To be considered, the song must have been released in 2021 or have actively charted for a portion of the year (see "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"). New artists includiong Lainey Wilson, Breland and Triston Marez crack the Top 10. Let us know your favorite song of 2021 at Twitter or email, at staff@tasteofcountry.com.
Filed Under: Radio
Categories: Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top