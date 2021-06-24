New York Court Suspends Rudy Giuliani’s Law License

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court has suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the presidential race.

Thursday's ruling found Giuliani violated the code of conduct for lawyers by making false statements to the courts, the public and lawmakers as he pushed theories that the 2020 election was stolen through fraud.

Trump called the suspension a politically motivated “witch hunt,” while Giuliani said it was a “disgrace.”

The ruling will prevent Giuliani from representing clients as a lawyer.

But he vowed to challenge it.