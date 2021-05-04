‘Night Court’ Sequel Pilot Ordered At NBC

NBC has ordered a Night Court sequel series pilot starring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette. The classic legal comedy, which takes place in a Manhattan municipal court, returns with Emmy Award-winning Larroquette in the role of prosecutor Daniel R. “Dan” Fielding.

The new series will focus on the same Manhattan court, many years after the original show took place. Night Court ran from 1984 to 1992, starring Harry Anderson as young judge Harold “Harry” T. Stone. The upcoming pilot will be centered around Harry's daughter Abby Stone (Rauch), a judge with a refreshingly positive outlook.

Rauch is also set to executive produce the series alongside Winston Rauch. “My intention was purely to be behind the camera on this project, but my plans quickly changed after falling in love with the incredible script from the brilliant mind of Dan Rubin,” said Rauch in a statement. Dan Rubin, who produced the Emmy-winning Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, will pen the pilot episode.

Here's the official plot synopsis for the Night Court sequel: “Unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone, follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding.”

News of the revival series first came about in December 2020, when NBC expressed interest in brining Night Court back on air. Now that they have officially decided to move forward with the pilot, we can expect to see progress on the project soon.

