No Arrests Made After Shots Fired in Cheyenne Wednesday Afternoon

No arrests have been made in connection with a shots fired incident in Cheyenne Wednesday afternoon, police said Thursday morning.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says police were called around 3:15 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the southwest area of Cheyenne.

"It is alleged that the occupants of at least two passenger vehicles were traveling through areas that included Fox Farm Road, Walterscheid Boulevard and W. College Drive while exchanging gunfire," she said.

Farkas says police were able to safely de-escalate the situation and no injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.