No One as Happy as This Horse Riding with his Lips in the Wind

You might be happy today, but I doubt you're having as good a day as a horse whose lips were flapping in the wind as a new video share shows.

According to the video description, this happened on an interstate recently. Here's what the person in the car who captured the video had to say about this epic horse moment:

I saw this horse trailer and four horses with their heads out the windows. As soon as we got close the horse's lips came open...

Get our free mobile app

This video inspired one of the weirdest internet rabbit trails I've been on. I searched "do horses have lips?". I don't recommend you do this yourself as some of the results will scare you. However, I found an interesting horse lip fact on Behind the Big Blog:

Horses have a prehensile upper lip. Prehensile means "adapted for seizing, grasping, or taking hold of something." When grazing, a horse's lips actually grasp the grass tips; they curl their lips inward and deliver the grass to their teeth.

You can add to that horse lip factoid that they also love flapping them in the wind when riding down the highway in their horse hauler.

This also made me question if I should call them horse lips or muzzle. According to The Spruce Pets, it's muzzle. I will make a note of that for future horses enjoying a relaxing ride down the highway.

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds