No Surprise, But Wyoming Is One of the Most Patriotic States

Wyoming has once again landed in the top 14% in all the country and this time, it's for one of the most American of reasons: patriotism.

According to a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, the Cowboy State ranked 7th overall on their "2021's Most Patriotic State in America" list.

Get our free mobile app

There were several key metrics that Wyoming scored either very high on or above average (1=Most Patriotic; 25=Average), including:

1st – Civics Education Requirement

4th – Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults

14th – Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults

15th – AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita

22nd – Average Number of Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults

23rd – Volunteer Rate

23rd – Volunteer Hours per Resident

30th – Percentage of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election

All things considered, I was a little shocked that we didn't rank higher with the percentage of voters in the last presidential election. It was mentioning that we also ranked 8th overall in Military Engagement and 11th overall in Civic Engagement.

This is another study I'm very glad to see Wyoming ranking in the top ten. This is just another reason Wyoming is one of the best states in the entire country.