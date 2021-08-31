‘No Time to Die’ Final Trailer: Say Goodbye to Bond

There was a lot of uncertainty around the end of Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond. After his previous movie, Spectre, he went through a period where he said he’d rather “slash his wrists” than make another 007. Clearly, he changed his mind, and he returned for the upcoming No Time to Die, which has already turned out to be a painfully ironic title, since the film has been delayed for over a year and a half because of the Covid pandemic.

What’s being billed as the “final” trailer for the film is really playing up that this movie is definitely Craig’s final go as the world’s most famous secret agent (another painfully ironic concept!). There are clips from each of Craig’s four previous James Bond movies (Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre, in case you’re going to play bar trivia tonight), and the teaser concludes with the title cards “Nothing can prepare you for the epic conclusion.” Watch it below:

In another sign that Craig is hanging up his tuxedo and Walther PPK, the official James Bond Twitter account also announced a “special retrospective” called Being James Bond, all about Craig’s tenure as the character coming to Apple TV on September 7.

Here’s the film’s synopsis:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die is scheduled to open in theaters on October 8.

