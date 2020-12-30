Nothing More Intense Than Watching a Bison Charge Right at You

Most of us that live in Wyoming have been to Yellowstone at some point or another. It's almost impossible to go to the park and not see a bison, but have you ever had one charge straight at you? That's what one visitor just shared a video of.

Check out this short but sweet moment from Yellowstone that was just dropped on Instagram.

I seriously laughed out loud at the "Running to 2021 like..." comment. Isn't that the truth?

I don't blame anyone in the vehicle for getting a little nervous about seeing a mammoth animal like this charging so close to them. It doesn't take much for a male bison to see a car or truck as a potential challenger.

Some of the best videos we've seen from Yellowstone this year have happened over the past couple of weeks as wildlife enjoy their life in the park without so many tourists around.

