You didn’t think the Obi-Wan Kenobi series was just going to be about Obi-Wan Kenobi did you?

In fact, the show has a large and impressive cast, that was revealed today on social media. In addition to revealing that Obi-Wan Kenobi was finally ready to begin shooting “in April,” Lucasfilm introduced the full cast of the show. In addition to Ewan McGregor in the title role it includes Hayden Christensen, returning to the role of Darth Vader after a long absence, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, and Benny Safdie. (There’s an Uncut Gems GIF that sums up our feelings in this moment, but it’s probably not appropriate for a family website.)

StarWars.com also revealed a little bit more about the plot of the show:

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse played Luke Skywalker’s Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, and will obviously be reprising those roles here. Personally, I was hoping Benny Safdie was playing young Luke Skywalker on the show, but I don’t think he could convincingly pull off a 10-year-old Luke. Too bad.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been in the works for years. Early in 2020, the show was about to enter production, but there were all sorts of reports about delays and possible cancellations. Sure enough, the original writer departed and a new writer joined the production — Joby Harold — before development resumed. The series was formally announced, along with Hayden Christensen’s involvement, late last year.

It’s already been confirmed that Obi-Wan Kenobi will be a one-season limited series, rather than an ongoing Disney+ show like The Mandalorian. But finally, after many delays, the show is ready to begin production. May the Force be with it.

