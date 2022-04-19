Olivia and Oliver were the most popular names given to newborns in Wyoming last year, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Olivia remained the most common name for girls followed by Charlotte and Amelia. Emma, Evelyn, and Harper tied for the fourth place girls’ spot, with Sophia, Elizabeth, Ava, and Lucy rounding out the top 10.

Oliver topped the boys' names followed by Liam, Henry, and Lincoln. Owen, Noah, William, and Wyatt tied for the fifth place boys’ spot, with James and Jack rounding out the top 10.

Get our free mobile app

Wyoming saw 6,232 resident births last year, 100 more than in 2020. The high over the past decade was in 2015 with 7,678 resident births.

READ MORE: