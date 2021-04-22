Olivia Ooms is ready to make her mark in her new song, "Name on This Town." Press play below to hear the new track, premiering exclusively on The Boot.

Eighteen-year-old Ooms co-wrote "Name on This Town" with "There Is No Arizona" singer Jamie O'Neal, who also produced the song and three other Ooms cuts. Ooms had her grand plans to move to Nashville on her mind when she wrote the song -- but, before she got to head to Music City, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"I was enrolled at Belmont University in the songwriting program in the Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business. I had plans to be a working student, doing as many gigs as I could, meeting new people and learning the ins and outs of my new town. When everything shut down, I made the difficult decision to forgo that dream for the moment and stay closer to home," Ooms, a Huntington Beach, Calif., native, tells The Boot. She's now enrolled at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

"Life is full of twists and turns, detours and sudden changes. We have to learn to go with the flow and listen to the universe! I believe in ease and grace. When something is meant to be, we will know it," Ooms continues. "I absolutely know I’ll be in Nashville someday soon and will look forward to putting on my boots, grabbing my guitar and bringing the best me ... I want to be a part of that community and absolutely put my name on that town, along with any other town I find myself in along this life’s journey!"

Ooms and O'Neal met at an event and wasted no time discussing how they might be able to collaborate, Ooms remembers. "She has a daughter my age who is also a singer-songwriter, so I felt Jamie always understood me, listened and connected with me wherever I was at in my creative process," Ooms reflects.

"She is a wonderful mentor who works tirelessly behind the scenes, helping to guide me along my journey, answering questions and offering valuable insight," Ooms says of O'Neal. "I cannot say enough about how she intermingles a playful spirit while getting the production done right."

Though she's not in Nashville right now, Ooms has spent some time in Music City as a performer. At 15, she visited Belmont to work with some of the college's student musicians, and in 2019, she performed at the annual Christmas 4 Kids benefit concert at the Ryman Auditorium. Ooms has also played at CMA Fest and opened for, among others, Tanya Tucker.

"Name on This Town," which follows Ooms' single "Hideaway" -- also produced by O'Neal -- is due out widely on Friday (April 23). It's available to pre-save now.

Listen to Olivia Ooms' "Name on This Town":