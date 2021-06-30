Once Again, Wyoming is Ranked as the Worst State for Teen Drivers

Wyoming has a history as being ranked as the worst state for teen drivers. We also have a history as being ranked near the bottom in worst drivers in general. Unfortunately, it seems that some are just getting started at an earlier age, at least according to a recent study.

WalletHub recently did some research on the concept of the best and worst states for teen drivers and unfortunately, Wyoming finds itself at the very bottom of the list earning us the claim of the 'worst state for teen drivers'.

For the study, the research took into consideration such factors as 'number of teen driver fatalities', 'average cost of car repairs', and the 'presence of impaired-driving laws'. In the broader categories of 'Safety' and 'Driving Laws', Wyoming finished 50th and 47th respectively. Yikes!

The safety ranking seems to make more sense when we ranked 50th for 'most teen driver fatalities per population' which is a horrifyingly scary ranking. We also tied for last in the 'highest number of DUIs for teens within the teen population'. Underage drinking is one thing, but getting behind the wheel with underage drinking involved is a disturbing thing to be known for.

Teenagers behind the wheel throughout the country from the ages of 16-19 happen to be the age group with the highest risk of automobile crashes. Within that same age group, motor-vehicle accidents are the second leading cause of death. To find out where other states rank on the list, check out the map below.

While these are certainly never statistics that any state wants to be known as a downfall, it can also help raise awareness and lead to improvement from everyone doing their part on the roads to make it better for each other. Regardless of where you are, please drive safe!