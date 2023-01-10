Pamela Anderson was a lightning rod and controversy all through the 1990s as a TV star, a model, a sex symbol, and as the unwitting participant in the most famous sex tape in history. And she continues to generate headlines; last year Hulu made a docuseries called Pam & Tommy about Anderson’s unauthorized sex tape with her then-husband Tommy Lee. The show wound up getting nominated for ten Emmy Awards.

Of course, that show was made by people outside the story; Anderson herself was not involved. Now she will get to tell her side of the story, and a whole bunch of other stories from her life in a new documentary coming to Netflix later this month. It’s called Pamela, A Love Story; watch the trailer — where she seems pretty upset about Pam & Tommy dredging up the most notorious incident in her past yet again — below:

Given all of Anderson’s trials and tribulations, her various careers, and occasional scandals, she seems like a perfect subject for a confessional documentary. The doc was directed by Ryan Smith, whose previous non-fiction work includes Ask Dr. Ruth, The Case Against 8, The Keepers, and the recent Good Night Oppy. Here is Pamela, A Love Story’s official synopsis:

An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.

Pamela, A Love Story premieres on Netflix on January 31.

