Parker McCollum Kicking Off RodeoHouston in 2023

Parker McCollum will once again perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2023, but this time, he'll kick off the festivities.

The Texas native will be on hand to kick off the annual event as he closes out the Opening Day celebration on Feb. 28. His performance will be preceded by a local band.

"Hey Houston, can't wait to join you at Opening Day for the 2023 Rodeo Houston on February 28," McCollum shares in a video posted to RodeoHouston's Twitter.

“Everyone looks forward to the upcoming rodeo season all year long, and we hope all rodeo fans will circle Opening Day on their 2023 calendars, as this will be a day you won’t want to miss,” Houston Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman says.

The "Pretty Heart" singer made his RodeoHouston debut in earlier this year when he took the stage on March 12 in front of more than 70,000 fans at NRG Stadium. It was a hometown show of sorts for McCollum, who grew up in the Houston area in Conroe, Texas.

"73,000 tickets sold out last night," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "And To Be Loved By You went #1 this weekend. Idk what else to say. To Country Radio and to Houston, TX... THANK YOU! THANK YOU! THANK YOU!"

It's been big year for McCollum: He won New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and is nominated for New Artist of the Year at the upcoming CMA Awards, which run in November.

On a personal level, the "To Be Loved by You" singer married Hallie Ray Light on March 28. He's currently on the road opening for Thomas Rhett on his Bring the Bar to You Tour, which wraps on Oct. 15.