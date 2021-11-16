‘Party Down’ Revival Official At Starz

Let the party (down) commence.

After first being teased back in March, it’s now confirmed: Party Down, the beloved cult TV series from 2009 and 2010, is returning for six new episodes on Starz. Six of the seven key cast members from the original show will be back for this new run: Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr, Jane Lynch, and Megan Mullally.

The lone holdout, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is Lizzy Caplan. She’s already involved with multiple other series and couldn’t make time for more Party Down:

Scheduling conflicts, however, prevented original star Lizzy Caplan from returning to reprise her role. She’s scheduled to film FX on Hulu’s Fleishman Is in Trouble at the same time the Starz comedy is set to go into production. The actress also recently signed on to star in another reboot, Fatal Attraction for Paramount+, meaning her dance card is essentially filled.

The creative team behind the original 20 Party Down episodes — creators and producers John Enborn, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge, and Paul Rudd — are all back for the new show as well. Shortly after the show originally ended, there were reports of a potential Party Down movie, but that never came together. This particular project originated in late 2019, after the Party Down cast and producers reunited at a Vulture Festival retrospective.

“We had such a good time,” Rob Thomas said back in March, “that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again. The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”



And now they have. (Well, mostly.) While you wait for the new season, the old Party Down episodes are available to stream on the Starz app.