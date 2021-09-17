Paving Work Could Delay Travel On Laramie County Stretch Of I-80

Wyoming Department of Transportation crews will be doing paving work on a portion of Interstate 80 in the Cheyenne area next week.

Motorists should expect lane closures, reduced speed limits, and other delays in the work area starting on Monday, weather permitting. Work will begin in the passing lane (left-hand lane) at about mile marker 359.3. Starting on Tuesday (weather permitting), crews will be paving the right-hand lane of the same section of I-80.

A detour will be in place for motorists wanting to take exit 359A to Interstate 25 south to Fort Collins using exit 358 to West Lincolnway in Cheyenne.

According to the release, motorists should give themselves a little extra time to reach their destinations.

The work should be finished by Sept. 24, but all WYDOT project schedules are subject to change.