Paving Work to Cause Ramp Closures at I-25/I-80 Interchange

Wyoming Department of Transportation

Wyoming Department of Transportation crews will be paving select ramps on the Interstate 25/Interstate 80 interchange next week, weather permitting.

"Crews will first focus on the I-80 westbound off-ramp to southbound I-25," said WYDOT spokeswoman Jordan Achs. "The ramp (exit 359A) will be closed during the paving process, which is expected to take about a day."

"Once that ramp is complete, crews will switch to working on the I-80 eastbound off-ramp to southbound I-25, followed by the I-25 northbound off-ramp to eastbound I-80," Achs added. "This phase of the project is expected to take about a day or two per ramp."

Achs says detours will be in place, with signs guiding drivers to use either the U.S. Highway 30/Lincolnway interchange (exit 358 on I-80 or exit 9 on I-25) or the Wyoming Highway 222/Roundtop Road interchange (exit 357 on I-80).

Achs says the work is a continuation of a seasonal paving project started earlier this summer in Laramie County.

