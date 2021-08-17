PHOTOS: Crude Sign in Casper is Raising Eyebrows

Warning: The language used in the photos may not be suitable for all readers.

A photo of a former Casper church's signage has gone viral because of its crude nature.

The location was formerly the Casper Foursquare Church, which is located on Forest Drive.

The sign (which has recently been changed to something even more vulgar), has been repainted. The Foursquare Church logo, as well as the Casper location's name, has since been completely covered in red paint.

The original photo has been shared over 1200 times and has made its way around the globe.

According to the Natrona County Assessor property search, the church is still listed as being owned by the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, but a listing on Zillow.com (WYOMLS #20204748), states the property was sold on March 16th, 2021.

It is unclear at this point if the contents of the sign are being posted by the owner or if this is the work of pranksters. Regardless, the sign is getting a lot of attention, and not just in Casper.

