PHOTOS: ‘Near-Miss!’ When Semi Nearly Jackknives Into WYDOT Plow

A Wyoming Department of Transportation snowplow operator and a semi driver are lucky to be unhurt after a near-miss Tuesday morning.

According to a statement on social media, a semi-truck jackknifed on Wyoming Highway 28 at South Pass and slid within six inches of a WYDOT snowplow.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch along with a pickup truck that was following the vehicle.

Fortunately, WYDOT says, no one was hurt.