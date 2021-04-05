As part of “First Contact Day,” Star Trek unveiled several upcoming projects headed to the series’ new online home, Paramount+. (It’s just CBS All Access with a plussed up new name.) In June, the streaming service will add Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA, a documentary about the iconic star of the original Star Trek, and her life in science after the show went off the air.

The same panel also confirmed that work has officially begun on the second season of Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart as the beloved captain of the Enterprise on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The first teaser for the season revealed that another classic Next Generation character is coming to the series: Q, played by John de Lancie. The character, an omnipotent god-like trickster who delighted in testing humanity (and particularly Picard), de Lancie’s Q appeared in the original Next Generation pilot, then went on to appear on seven more episodes. (He’s also popped up on other Star Treks, like Deep Space Nine and Voyager.) As this teaser drop makes clear, Q is back:

In addition to Stewart and de Lancie, Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard will also feature Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, and Brent Spiner. The official synopsis for the new season of Star Trek Picard:

The true final frontier is time. The new season of "Star Trek: Picard" is coming, exclusively on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Paramount+ in 2022. Here is the trailer for Woman in Motion as well:

