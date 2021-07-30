Take a look at these amazing pictures of the wild horses of Sand Wash Basin in Colorado. There are 900 horses that live on the 160,000 acres of the Sand Wash Basin.

Steve Hostetler has been a photographer for 45 years. He settled in the Denver area in 2003 and started his own photography business in 2021. Steve started photographing wild horses in Colorado in 2018 in the Sand Wash Basin, which is located in the northwest corner of Colorado between Dinosaur National Monument and Craig and has been hooked ever since.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at some of this Colorado photographer's amazing pictures of the wild mustangs of the Sand Wash Basin which will are sure to give you a new love and respect for horses.

Amazing Pictures of Wild Horses of Sand Wash Basin in Colorado Look at these amazing pictures of the wild horses of Sand Wash Basin in Colorado. There are 900 horses that live on the 160,000 acres of the Sand Wash Basin.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE: More Stunning Photos of the Wild Horse in Colorado's Sand Wash Basin The Sand Wash Basin HMA (Herd Management Area) is located in the northwest corner of Colorado, about 50 miles west of Craig, Colorado, and is home to over 800 wild horses. Scott Wilson is a Colorado photographer who was recently able to capture some amazing pictures of the herd.

5 Pets Who Have Been at a Grand Junction Shelter the Longest Adopt these five pets who have been at Roice-Hurst Humane Society for too long. Meet the five pets who have been at this Grand Junction shelter the longest.

Spend the Day Petting Pigs + Meeting Animals on a Colorado Ranch You can spend the day petting pigs from New Zealand and meeting other animals on this Colorado ranch. The ranch near Mancos has pigs, American Mustangs, and more.