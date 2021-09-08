Pokes to play trio of PAC-12 teams in non-conference play

LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming head men's basketball coach Jeff Linder announced the 2021-22 non-conference schedule on Wednesday afternoon. Wyoming will host six teams inside the Arena-Auditorium during non-conference play and will play four road contests during the non-conference slate.

Wyoming opens the non-conference slate hosting Detroit in the Arena-Auditorium on Wednesday, November 10. It will be the second meeting in three seasons. The Titans feature one of the nation's top scorers in Antoine Davis, as he ranked third in the nation last season at 24 points per game.

The Cowboys will host Arkansas- Pine Bluff on Sunday, November 14 in the first meeting since the 2007-08 season. Other home games include Hastings College on Friday, November 26, Denver on Thursday, December 2 and McNeese State on Saturday, December 11. Wyoming closes out non-conference home action on Saturday, December 11 against Utah Valley.

Wyoming will open up the non-conference road slate at Washington on Thursday, November 18 in the first meeting with the Huskies since the 2003-04 campaign. The Pokes will follow that contest with their first ever meeting against Grand Canyon on Monday, November 22 in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Pokes will also play non-conference road games at Cal State Fullerton on Monday, November 29 and Arizona on Wednesday, December 8. It will be the first visit to Tucson since the 2004-05 season.

Wyoming will also play in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii during the week of Christmas. ESPN Events unveiled the matchups for the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic in July which is set to be held December 22, 23 and 25, at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center with the Wyoming Cowboys opening play on December 22 on ESPNU against the Stanford in the first meeting between the two schools since December 4, 1980.

The Cowboys will be matched up in the second round against either Liberty or Northern Iowa. Other matchups in the first round include BYU against South Florida and Vanderbilt against South Florida.

Two teams in the 2021 field were a part of the NCAA postseason last season – BYU and Liberty. The field also includes two returning Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic participants – BYU (2015) and Northern Iowa (2015).

Game times and television schedule for Cowboy basketball will be released at a later date.

