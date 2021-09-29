The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has arrested a woman for allegedly trespassing at the former home of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew.

A press release from CCSO states that the incident occurred on Monday (Sept. 27), when the current owners of the residence observed 51-year-old Shoshona L. Darke taking a package from their driveway.

After reviewing security footage from the owners, authorities arrested Darke on Tuesday (Sept. 28) and charged her with criminal trespassing, a Class 3 Misdemeanor.

According to FOX21, Darke is the alleged mistress of Suzanne's husband and the home's former owner, Barry Morphew, who is accused of Suzanne's murder. While preliminary hearings regarding his case heavily focused on Suzanne's two-year affair with Jeff Libler, Barry's arrest affidavit details various encounters between him and Darke, including a hotel stay in February; however, Darke denies the relationship.

Suzanne disappeared on May 10, 2020, when she reportedly failed to return home from a bike ride. Investigators believe that she is no longer alive, although they have not recovered her body.

Authorities arrested Barry in May of this year. He bonded out of jail on September 20 and will face trial for the murder charge, along with others, in May of 2022.

Prior to his arrest, Barry sold the Morphew family home for below the asking price of $1,759,000. The residence has been the subject of various law enforcement searches, and authorities discussed evidence found in the home during Barry's preliminary hearings.

FOX21 reports that Barry will next appear in court for a motion hearing on November 9.

