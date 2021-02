Rock Springs Police are asking for the public's help in finding 38-year-old Jimmy Mullins.

Mullins, who is shown in the above photo, is wanted for domestic violence and kidnapping charges. A $100 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Tipsters may remain anonymous and should contact the RSPD AT 307-632--6575.

They can also contact Sweetwater Citizen's Crimestoppers at sweetwatertips.com