Police Dog Chases Down Cheyenne Man With Felony Warrant

A Cheyenne police dog is getting some extra tummy rubs after taking down a wanted Cheyenne man who tried to run away from officers.

According to a department Facebook post, police were called to the Luxury Inn at 1805 Westland Road around 10:30 a.m. Thursday for a person with a felony warrant.

"As Officers arrived on-scene, the suspect attempted to run away southbound on Westland Rd.," police said. "At that time, Officer Johnston deployed his partner, K9 Pavel, who successfully apprehended the suspect."

Police say the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Joseph Girone, was taken into custody without further incident.