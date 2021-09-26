Poll: What Local/State Issue Do You Most Care About Right Now?

A long list of offices are on the ballot, locally and statewide in Wyoming in 2022.

Across the state, local legislative races, a statewide congressional and gubernatorial race, and local sheriff's and District Attorney elections are being held.

Rather than ask who you are voting for, we thought we would ask a different question this time around...what are you voting for?

In other words, if the election were held today, what issue would you be most concerned about? Is it the seemingly never-ending COVID-19 pandemic? Or maybe you think the response to the pandemic is infringing on our personal freedom? Or maybe you care about abortions...or second amendment rights...or the economy?

Maybe crime is on your mind, and you are watching elections such as those for sheriff or district attorney?

Take our poll and give us your opinion.