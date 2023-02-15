POLL: Which Country Artists Do YOU Want at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Last year's Cheyenne Frontier Days welcomed over 100,000 music lovers to the Frontier Nights concert series. With stars like Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Jelly Roll, and Nelly on the lineup, it's not hard to see why!

But that's old news. What about THIS year's lineup?

Chances are, there will be at least one artist performing who isn't in the country genre. In previous years the stage has welcomed Pop and Rap stars like Nelly and Post Malone, classic rock performers like KISS and Joan Jett, and a few contemporary rockers like Nickleback and Fall Out Boy.

But Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrates all things rodeo and country. So naturally, we're looking forward to seeing stars of that genre grace the stage with their boots and twang.

I've heard plenty of folks saying they'd love to see Ian Munsick return to CFD this year - he's certainly seen a massive boost in his career while on his 'Long Live Cowgirls' tour. I've also heard a huge push for newer artists like Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, and Carly Pearce. And there's always a demand for Country Music royalty like Tim McGraw, George Strait, and Garth Brooks.

We have a while to wait before we find out the lineup.

Last week, Cheyenne Frontier Days announced on social media that they'd release the official 2023 CFD concert lineup on March 2. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a few more weeks to discover what music stars will be rocking the stage this July.

In the meantime, I'd like to hear what Country Music stars you hope will perform at this year's event!

Drop your vote in the poll. Don't see an act you're hoping for? Drop their name in! Who knows, maybe your Fantasy CFD lineup will come true.