The Powerpuff Girls are ready to save the world again.

More than 15 years after the iconic ’90s and early 2000s animated series went off the air on Cartoon Network, The CW is now prepping a totally new series, also called The Powerpuff Girls. This version of the Powerpuffs is very different, though. For one thing, it’s live-action, not animation. For another, the title characters are now all grown up — instead of adorably bubbly superheroic kindergarteners, they are now “disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting.” Kids; they grow up so fast! Even the ones who can fly.

The CW recently ordered a pilot for the new Powerpuff Girls, and now the lead roles have been cast: Dove Cameron, Chloe Bennet, and Yana Perrault. They will be playing Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup. (Respectively.) The descriptions from The Hollywood Reporter are kind of wild. Bubbles “still sparkles as an adult, but her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit.” Blossom’s “repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive.” Buttercup “spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity and live an anonymous life.” At last, the gritty, grungy, downbeat Powerpuff Girls for our generation.

The new show is being written by Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody; Maggie Kiley will direct the pilot. We can’t wait to see what sad, grumpy monkey they get to play Mojo Jojo.

