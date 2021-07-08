Public Event By UW on Wyoming CarbonSAFE Project

The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources (SER) Center for Economic Geology Research (CEGR) will be hosting a public outreach meeting at the Integrated Test Center at Dry Fork Station in Gillette at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 3.

At this event, the public will learn about carbon capture, utilization, and storage, and hear updates on the Wyoming CarbonSAFE Project.

The Wyoming CarbonSAFE Project (Carbon Storage Assurance Facility Enterprise) is among 13 original carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) project sites in the U.S. funded by the Department of Energy.

The Wyoming CarbonSAFE Project, in the Powder River Basin near Gillette, is in Phase 3 of the multiphase project.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the event, with light refreshments provided.