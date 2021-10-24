Rain And Snow Expected In SE Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the mountains of southeast Wyoming could get several inches of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Accumulations at lower elevations will be only an inch or less, with rain expected in many areas. The agency posted this statement on its website on Sunday morning:

''Here's a look at your mid-week forecast! Widespread chances for rain and snow across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle Tuesday and Wednesday. 4 to 5 inches of snow in the mountains, less than an inch expected elsewhere."