33 Years Ago: Randy Travis Hits No. 1 With ‘It’s Just a Matter of Time’

Thirty-three years ago today (Dec. 2, 1989), Randy Travis had a good reason to celebrate: It was on that date that he earned his 10th No. 1 song with "It's Just a Matter of Time."

"It's Just a Matter of Time," written by Brook Benton and Clyde Otis, was from Travis' fourth studio album, No Holdin' Back. It was the record's debut single, and one of two from the disc that soared to the top of the charts (the follow-up single, "Hard Rock Bottom of Your Heart," was the second).

"It's Just a Matter of Time" first hit No. 1 when it was recorded by Benton; at that time, it stayed on the R&B charts for nine weeks, in 1959. Country singer Sonny James also took the song to No. 1 in 1970, and Glen Campbell recorded a version in 1986 that peaked at No. 7.

Travis' rendition of "It's Just a Matter of Time" helped No Holdin' Back sell more than 2 million copies. The North Carolina native also included the song on his Greatest Hits, Vol. 2 album in 1992, as well as on The Very Best of Randy Travis in 2004 and I Told You So: The Ultimate Hits of Randy Travis in 2009.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.

