Laramie County Library System is inviting the entire community to read for prizes with the annual Summer Reading Challenge. The challenge starts this Friday, May 21st, and will go through August 16th.

This year's Summer Reading Challenge has been called 'Believe the ImPAWsible!' The pet themed challenge is open for children, teens, and adults as all of the public are welcome to participate and it is free to sign up and participate. The challenge will allow participants to log their reading, track all of their progress, earn badges, and collect tickets by using the mobile app, Beanstack. You can register for the Summer Reading Challenge for free at the link here.

For all participants in the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge, if you read 1,200 minutes by August 16th, you will receive a challenge completion prize pack. Kids and teens will receive a free book while adults can earn a library pint glass. Beginning July 1st, should you earn a challenge completion prize pack, you can pick up your prize at the library's prize tent or by curbside pickup. Also for registrants, the more you read, the more prizes you can potentially win. For every 100 minutes you read, you will collect raffle tickets for prizes such as laptops, gift cards, LEGO sets, and much more!

If you are an ambitious book worm and want to keep reading even more than 1,200 minutes by August 16th, you will also be helping out all the great pets at Cheyenne Animal Shelter. For every 100 minutes you read over the 1,200, Frontier Veterinary Clinic will make a donation to Cheyenne Animal Shelter, which also is right in line with the theme of the 'Believe the ImPAWsible' Summer Reading Challenge. So please read all the minutes you can for the amazing animals!

Along with the Summer Reading Challenge, there will also be fun events at the library, both in-person and virtually, such as free book clubs, take-home crafts, outdoor activities, and so much more! Check out their full calendar of events here.

For more info on the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge, please call 307-634-3561 or email or go to LaramieCountyLibrary.org.