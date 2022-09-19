Reba Stars In New Season Of Wyoming Author’s TV Show

Have you watched Big Sky? It's based on the work from Wyoming's own C.J. Box(The Highway Series). It's currently in its third season on ABC, and it's really looking to gear up this season. I mean, if you've watched the first two seasons, the show is pretty intense. The first season deals with a corrupt Montana State Trooper who has bad intentions for the stars of the show. The second season was pretty similar to the first but took some creepy turns.

Now, season three is looking to take it to the next level. And by judging the trailer for the season, it looks like the villain this season could potentially be none other than REBA. I mean, are you kidding me? They're about to let Reba be bad. It seems to fit her in the trailer, I'll be honest. But, hey, it could be a swerve and she may not be bad, but I'm going with she's a villain.

Here, you can check out the trailer for yourself. This season has a secondary title called "Deadly Trails".

This season also brings in Supernatural alumn, Jensen Ackles, who appears to be playing the new sheriff. It's hard for me not to say this, so bear with me. "IT LOOKS LIKE THERE'S A NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN".

Get our free mobile app

Thanks, I needed to get that out of my system.

The new season is set to kick off Wednesday on ABC, or you can be like me and watch it the next day on Hulu(sorry, any show coming on after 8 is beyond my bedtime).

Are you excited to see Reba potentially be a villain?

This Million Dollar Wyoming Ranch Has A Gorgeous Bar!

Frontier Mall Welcomes Forge Café To The Mix