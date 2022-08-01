NEXT FRIDAY! “Remember the Titans” at War Memorial Stadium

UniWyo Credit Union is back with their Cowboy Summer Movie Series. With football season around the corner, the Cowboys and Wyoming Athletics will be showing "Remember the Titans" on Friday, August 12.

War Memorial Stadium Movie Night Presents..."Remember the Titans."

Are you ready to "na na na naaa" your way through the training montages and emotional scenes that made the movie so great? If you haven't seen "Remember the Titans," you simply must. It's a classic that covers important moments in American history and features the acting talents of Denzel Washington, baby Hayden Panettiere, Ryan Gosling, and Will Patton.

If that doesn't sell you, a full squad of football players jamming out to Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" should. Check it out:

It's a 100% free movie night for guests, with complimentary (and refillable!) popcorn and water for you to munch on.

However, please note that outside food and drink are not allowed. No lawn chairs or other seating, either! You can definitely bring pillows and blankets for you to cozy up your stadium seat.

"Remember the Titans" is rated PG for thematic elements and language. The film has an excellent Rotton Tomatoes score of 73% and an IMDB score of 7.8/10. Be prepared to bawl your eyes out, because this film will really pull at your heartstrings.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m., with the film set to start at 8 p.m. (weather permitting.) Where: War Memorial Stadium - Gate 3

FREE (parking is also free.) More Information: Click here.