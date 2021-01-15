Reminder: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens not to leave their vehicles idling all alone in the cold.

While it may be tempting to warm up your vehicle while you're not in it, it's actually illegal to do so in Wyoming.

"Not only does this violate state statute, more importantly, it gives people an easy opportunity to take your vehicle without consent," the agency said on Facebook.

wyoleg.gov/statutes/compress/title31.docx

Deputy Jeff Barnes says they have seen some unattended vehicles taken in the county, but most vehicle thefts occur within the city limits of Cheyenne due to its population size.

