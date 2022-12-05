Rep. Landon Brown, Liz Cheney Blast Trump Constitution Comments

A Republican State Representative from Laramie County has taken to Twitter to criticize former President Donald Trump for saying that parts of the U.S. Constitution may need to be terminated to allow him to return to office in the face of what he says was massive fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election.

You can read Trump's comments here.

In response, Brown posted the following on Twitter:

When asked by Townsquare Media for additional comment on Monday, Brown wrote the following:

''It's sad that we still have people that will follow him and pledge allegiance to him as well as the constitution, they're not compatible interests when he says something like this.''

Long-time Trump nemesis Rep. Liz Cheney likewise had critical comments in response to the Trump comments:

Trump's comments on the constitution were prompted by new Twitter owner Elon Musk's "Twitter dump'' on Friday:

However, in a follow-up tweet on Sunday, Musk also wrote ''The constitution is greater than any president.''