Rock Springs Woman Charged With DUI Following Head-On Crash

The Rock Springs Police Department says a woman has been charged with DUI after a head-on crash there Saturday afternoon.

According to the police department, officers were called to a reported two-vehicle crash.

Through the investigation, police learned that a Dodge pickup truck left its lane of travel and crashed head-on into a Nissan Maxima. A passenger in the Nissan Maxima was taken to Sweetwater Memorial Hospital and treated for reportedly minor injuries.

Both drivers were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police say the driver of the dodge, 41-year-old Rock Springs resident Kimberly Ensign, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain a single lane-crash.