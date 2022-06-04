Russell Dickerson tapped pop artist Jake Scott for his new country single "She Likes It," but the song's producer deserves just as much credit.

Actually, that's Scott, too. Josh Kerr is also listed as producer for a simple, quasi-trap beat and electric guitar mix. The two men fight back an urge to grow the mix into something bigger and more cathartic for the final chorus, choosing instead to keep the sound as chill as the mood Dickerson and Scott (perhaps best known for "Favorite T-Shirt") are describing as they sing about the women in their lives.

"She Likes It" is not a lyrical revelation, but the sound and style of these two men trading verses is unique on country radio in 2022. The genre is as open-minded as it has ever been, which would seemingly make it more difficult to distinguish one song from the crowd. The opposite is actually true, and songs like this that borrow from other genres — but have enough guitar to remained leashed to country — tend to go far.

Listen to Russell Dickerson (Feat. Jake Scott), "She Likes It":

Russell Dickerson (Feat. Jake Scott) "She Likes It" Lyrics:

She likes it when I wear a suit / Pick her favorite movie / When I open up, when she's talkin' to me / When I go get groceries, and I bring back flowers / And I rub her back for like half an hour / Ooh, ooh, ooh, she likes it when I / Ooh, ooh, ooh, she likes it when I.

Chorus:

Pour tequila / Cause she knows that we about to have ourselves a little night / When I play John Denver / Through that little Bose speaker / And I start dimmin' those lights / And she knows by the way that I'm kissin' on her / That we gon' take our time / She likes it when I / She likes it when I / She likes it when I, mmm.

When I leave a note / Make us reservations / Just because that girl's for celebratin' / When I already know what she's thinkin' / She don't have to say it.

Repeat Chorus

Ooh, ooh, ooh, she likes it when I / Ooh, ooh, ooh, I love it when we / Ooh, ooh, ooh, she likes it when I / Ooh, ooh, ooh, she likes it when I.

Repeat Chorus